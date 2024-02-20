Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.