Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.00.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
