Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $57.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $69.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.