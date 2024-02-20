EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

