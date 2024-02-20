Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $12,700,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

