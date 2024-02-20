Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.99 and its 200-day moving average is $534.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

