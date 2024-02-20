Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.78%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

