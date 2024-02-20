Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,313 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of MSCI worth $104,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 56.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

