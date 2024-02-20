Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 241,306 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 241,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fortinet worth $118,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 327,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

