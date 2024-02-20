Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

ELD stock opened at C$14.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.81. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.19 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$128,840.15. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total value of C$179,737.85. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.