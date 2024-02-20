DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of DT Midstream worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,395,000 after buying an additional 234,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.