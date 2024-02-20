DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,274.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 131.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 385.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $2,894,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

