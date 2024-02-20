Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

DBD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 1.1 %

DBD opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

