DexCom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DexCom in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $117.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.