DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, with a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

