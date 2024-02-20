Datadog, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Datadog in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

DDOG opened at $129.74 on Monday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

