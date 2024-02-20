CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.2 %

CTO opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $372.73 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 291,858 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 196.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 155,821 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Jonestrading decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

