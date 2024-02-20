Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

