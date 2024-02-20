Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 156,805 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

