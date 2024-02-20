Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CVR opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

