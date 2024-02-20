Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 700.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after purchasing an additional 874,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,160,000 after acquiring an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

