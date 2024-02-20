CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Price Performance

GIB stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.52.

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.