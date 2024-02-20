Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

