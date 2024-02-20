Brokers Offer Predictions for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENSG. Stephens raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $121.48 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.