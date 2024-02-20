Brokers Offer Predictions for Materion Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Materion in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $137.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,614,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Materion by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

