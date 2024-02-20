Blair William & Co. IL Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.8 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

