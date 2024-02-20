Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Thoughtworks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thoughtworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

