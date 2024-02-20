BCM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $204.21 and a 12-month high of $746.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.12 and a 200 day moving average of $497.05.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

