Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$127.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$127.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.88. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$135.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 12.1500975 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

