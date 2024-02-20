Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Shares of AXSM opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

