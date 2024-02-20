Aviva PLC Has $3.45 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,747 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 78.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

