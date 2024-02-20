Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 10,882 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $226.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.16. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

