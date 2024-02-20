Aviva PLC Acquires 32,235 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 769,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,818 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

