AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

