Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

