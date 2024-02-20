Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 989,230 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,258.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 10,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 366,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.



