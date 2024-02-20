Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

AROC opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

