Analysts Offer Predictions for Innospec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Innospec in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IOSP opened at $124.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.11. Innospec has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $126.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

