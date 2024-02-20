Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,025,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $473,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after buying an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

