24,742 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $155,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

