167,989 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

