Yunhong Green CTI (YHGJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yunhong Green CTI (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

Yunhong Green CTI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YHGJ opened at $1.49 on Monday. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

