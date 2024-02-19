Wedbush Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.88.

FND stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

