UBS Group Raises Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $95.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.67.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

