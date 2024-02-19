UBS Group Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $154.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.36.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.