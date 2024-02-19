UBS Group Boosts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $39.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after buying an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

