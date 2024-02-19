Truist Financial Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $77.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

