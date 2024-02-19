Truist Financial Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $33.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MGY opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

