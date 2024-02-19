Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $160.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $161.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.76.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.