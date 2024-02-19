Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.88.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 329,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

