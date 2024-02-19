TD Cowen Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $455.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $395.00 to $455.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.60.

LIN stock opened at $431.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,050,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,969 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

